Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

