Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 80.93%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 338,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,305. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.