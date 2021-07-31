Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,351 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

