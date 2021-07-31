Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce sales of $127.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.60 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $510.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $926.00 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

SFT opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $711.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

