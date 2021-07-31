Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shineco stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Shineco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 159.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shineco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shineco in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shineco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

