Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Down 28.8% in July

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 79,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.