Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
