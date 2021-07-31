Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shiseido currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

