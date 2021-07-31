ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $7,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,419,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $182.00 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.