Shopping (SPI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.44 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $33.23 or 0.00082665 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,038 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

