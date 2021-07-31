Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Drops By 33.3%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAPJ stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. AAP has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get AAP alerts:

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.