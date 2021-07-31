Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Rises By 39.5%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNPY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALNPY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.42. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

