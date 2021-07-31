Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Rises By 45.9%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

