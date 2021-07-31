Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Declines By 27.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOTVF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

