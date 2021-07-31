Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Grows By 49.5%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 356,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

