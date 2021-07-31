Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Decreases By 29.1%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 496,900 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,263 shares of company stock worth $1,131,159 over the last ninety days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC opened at $43.48 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $723.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.96.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

