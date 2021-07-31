Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declines By 26.9%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of MUA remained flat at $$16.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
