Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declines By 26.9%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MUA remained flat at $$16.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

