Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 25.6%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BBSRF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

