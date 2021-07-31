Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 25.6%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BBSRF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
About Bluestone Resources
Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.