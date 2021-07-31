Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 54.4%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 236,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
