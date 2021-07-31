Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 54.4%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 236,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

