Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rises By 45.9%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BHKLY stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $5.7573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.