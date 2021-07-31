Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Decreases By 33.3%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,162. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

