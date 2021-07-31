Short Interest in China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Drops By 33.3%

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBGH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 15,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,266. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

