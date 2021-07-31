Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Increases By 49.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,231.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $$12.44 during midday trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

