Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Increases By 49.8%

Jul 31st, 2021

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,231.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $$12.44 during midday trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

