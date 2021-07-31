Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Declines By 30.2%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $$75.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $79.41.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

