Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 50.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CICOY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

