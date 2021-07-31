Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreases By 28.0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

