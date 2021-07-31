Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreases By 28.0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
