Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Grows By 41.8%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Digital Locations stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 935,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,821. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
About Digital Locations
