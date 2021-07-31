Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Grows By 41.8%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digital Locations stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 935,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,821. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

