Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 25.7%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDHRF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.