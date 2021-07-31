Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 25.7%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDHRF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

