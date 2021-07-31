Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Rises By 51.6%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
DPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
