Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Rises By 51.6%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

DPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.