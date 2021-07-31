Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Drops By 31.3%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the period.

TEAF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 50,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,964. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

