Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Declines By 30.3%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.58 million during the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

