Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Rises By 43.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 94,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTEC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.05. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $163.04.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.