Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Decreases By 28.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSE PFD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,878. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

