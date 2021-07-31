Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Grows By 39.9%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $88.44. 127,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.