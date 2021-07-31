Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Grows By 41.3%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

