Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Decreases By 26.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 308,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,038. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.