Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Increases By 51.5%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$16.55 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880. Goodman Group has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80.
Goodman Group Company Profile
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.