Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Increases By 51.5%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$16.55 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880. Goodman Group has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

