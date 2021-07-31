Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Decreases By 33.3%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Friday. 2,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Grupo Carso has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01.
Grupo Carso Company Profile
