Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Decreases By 33.3%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Friday. 2,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Grupo Carso has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

