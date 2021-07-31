Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Drops By 26.5%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 964,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

