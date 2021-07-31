Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Rises By 50.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

HSNGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.