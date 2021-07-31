Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Grows By 40.0%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HBRID remained flat at $$4.19 during midday trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBRID shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

