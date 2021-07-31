Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Rises By 40.0%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

