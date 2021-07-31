Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Grows By 45.4%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 204,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Innospec stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 155,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $29,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $10,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

