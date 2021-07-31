Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Decreases By 27.0%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. 92,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

