Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Increases By 42.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PRFZ traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $191.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

