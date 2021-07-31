Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Drops By 48.4%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 839,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,641. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 133,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period.

