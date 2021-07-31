Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Rises By 45.9%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,007,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

COMT stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.