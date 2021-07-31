Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Grows By 40.5%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $71.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

