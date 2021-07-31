Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Decreases By 25.2%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

LECO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.43. The company had a trading volume of 529,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

