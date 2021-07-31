Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreases By 26.4%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 439,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

LXFR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 113,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $597.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 56.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

