Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Increases By 51.3%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 321,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 188.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 190.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

